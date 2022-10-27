Pakistan's spy chief says ex-PM Khan asked military for illegal favours

The news conference by the chief of the country's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, came after Khan upped his criticism of the military, accusing them of plotting his removal in April and supporting his opponents.

"(Khan's criticism) is because the military and its chief refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things," Anjum said, adding that the military had made a policy decision to stay out of politics, and hence turned down Khan's persistent requests.

The shadowy ISI chief, who rarely makes public appearances, did not specify what Khan's requests were.

A leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Asad Umar, later denied any illegal requests were made.