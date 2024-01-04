Myanmar junta to free 9,652 prisoners on humanitarian grounds: state media

Myanmar's military government will release 9,652 prisoners, including 114 foreigners, under an amnesty to mark the country's independence day, state media reported on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021, reversing a decade-long democratic experiment, and used deadly force to crush protests.

"With the intention of maintaining relations with other countries and on humanitarian grounds, 114 foreign prisoners will be pardoned," the junta said in a brief announcement on state media. "They will be deported."