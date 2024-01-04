    বাংলা

    Myanmar junta to free 9,652 prisoners on humanitarian grounds: state media

    The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 06:28 AM

    Myanmar's military government will release 9,652 prisoners, including 114 foreigners, under an amnesty to mark the country's independence day, state media reported on Thursday.

    The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021, reversing a decade-long democratic experiment, and used deadly force to crush protests.

    "With the intention of maintaining relations with other countries and on humanitarian grounds, 114 foreign prisoners will be pardoned," the junta said in a brief announcement on state media. "They will be deported."

    In the country's commercial capital Yangon, groups of people gathered outside Insein Prison waiting for prisoners to be released, local media reported.

    Among those still imprisoned is Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been appealing sentences adding up to 27 years in detention after being convicted of a string of offences ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption. She denies all the charges.

    The military insist she has received due process by an independent court.

    Authorities typically release some prisoners to mark the day when Myanmar declared independence from British rule.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar junta accused of war crimes over response to rebel offensive
    Myanmar junta accused of war crimes over response to rebel offensive
    The junta is facing its biggest battlefield challenge since its 2021 coup, with coordinated rebel attacks on military posts in Shan state
    Bangladesh resumes Teknaf Land Port operations after 3-week halt over fighting in Myanmar
    Trading resumes at Teknaf Land Port after 3 weeks
    Trading was halted because of clashes between insurgent group the Arakan Army and security forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine State
    Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar 27, 2021.
    Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with armed groups
    Three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in October, capturing some towns, including major border trade zones
    'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, July 30, 2023.
    X may lose up to $75m by year-end on advertiser exodus
    Musk backing an antisemitic post on the platform last week has led several companies including Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery to pause their advertisements on the site

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India