    Four people killed in 'firing incident' in military station: India army

    Further details of the incident were being ascertained, the army said

    Published : 12 April 2023, 05:08 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 05:08 AM

    A "firing incident" inside a military station in the border state of Punjab in northern India killed four people, the Indian army said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place at 4:35 am (2305 GMT), a statement from the army said, adding that search operations were underway.

    The area was cordoned off, the army said, and that further details of the incident were being ascertained.

