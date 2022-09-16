    বাংলা

    Climate change likely made Pakistan's extreme rainfall more intense

    In the hardest-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces climate warming made average five-day maximum rainfall about 75% more intense

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Sept 2022, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 16 Sept 2022, 09:20 AM

    The torrential monsoon that has submerged more than a third of Pakistan was a one in a hundred-year event likely made more intense by climate change, scientists said on Thursday.

    In the hardest-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces, where August rainfall was seven to eight times heavier than usual, climate warming made average five-day maximum rainfall about 75% more intense, according to a report by World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international research collaboration that teases out the role of climate change in extreme events.

    Across the entire Indus River basin, the scientists found maximum rainfall was about 50% heavier during a two-month monsoon period due to climate change.

    They used 31 computer models in their analysis, combined with real-world observations.

    WWA previously analysed the deadly heatwave that scorched India and Pakistan in March and April, with temperatures reaching 50C. Climate change, they said, had made that heatwave 30 times more likely.

    Their findings were less concrete for Pakistan's heavy rains.

    "The role of climate change in heatwaves is much larger than in extreme rainfall when it comes to [increasing] likelihood," said WWA co-leader Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

    It's also trickier to parse out the role of climate change in the Pakistan floods, scientists said, because there have been so many drivers behind this year's extremes.

    Ongoing La Nina conditions - a global weather pattern that can affect ocean temperatures - combined with a negative dipole in the Indian Ocean - whereby rainfall is heaver in the eastern Indian Ocean – have been feeding the monsoon.

    EXISTING VULNERABILITIES

    The floods have so far claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people and displaced millions, washing away roads, homes, and farmland. Damages are expected to total more than $30 billion.

    Pakistan authorities say it could take up to six months for flood waters to fully recede, spiking concerns about waterborne diseases such as dengue and cholera.

    While climate change may have made this year's monsoon rains worse, the devastation they caused can’t be attributed to warming alone.

    Scientists stressed the construction of homes and agricultural land on known flood plains, as well as inadequate infrastructure such as dams, had worsened the impacts of heavier rains.

    "There have been significant drainage problems in the lower Indus Basin, even in non-flood years," said geographer Ayesha Siddiqi at the University of Cambridge.

    RELATED STORIES
    Disease spreads in Pakistan as flooding toll surpasses 1,500
    Pakistan flood deaths top 1,500
    Over 90,000 people are treated for infectious and water-borne diseases in a day in southern Pakistan's flood-hit areas, government data shows
    Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
    Sri Lanka's crisis pushes war-shattered Tamils to the brink
    The economic crisis is a second blow for northern coastal district of Mullaitivu after the mostly Tamil population was ravaged by the final offensive of a civil war
    Taliban condemn US move to form Swiss-based trust for Afghan central bank funds
    Taliban condemn US move of Afghan central bank funds
    The Taliban's foreign affairs ministry says that they will ban or fine individuals and companies who will be the beneficiaries of the fund without their approval
    Death toll in Pakistan floods nears 1,500; hundreds of thousands sleep in open
    Pakistan floods death toll nears 1,500
    The tally of the dead stands at 1,486, with about 530 children among them

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher