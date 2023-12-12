    বাংলা

    Pakistan militants kill at least 24 in police station attack

    The militants rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into the main gate of the police station, following up with a gun attack

    Saud Mehsud Mushtaq AliReuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 06:03 AM

    Militants rammed an explosive-laden truck into a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 24 security officials and wounding several more, two security officials said, with a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility.

    The bomb and gun attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the two security officials said.

    The police station premises was being used by the Pakistani army as a base camp.

    Several other wounded were in critical condition, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.
    Pakistan's Imran Khan denied court-ordered public trial: lawyer
    Khan has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure in office
    An Afghan national woman in a burqa walks past trucks loaded with belongings, as Afghan nationals in Pakistan head back to Afghanistan, at the Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province, in Chaman, Pakistan Nov 8, 2023.
    Undocumented Afghans go underground in Pakistan
    Thousands of Afghans have gone into hiding to escape a government order to expel undocumented foreigners because they fear persecution in their homeland, activists say
    Army soldiers patrol the street, to enforce coronavirus safety protocols, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Peshawar, Pakistan Apr 25, 2021.
    14 killed in attack on Pakistani troops in restive area
    Two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District were ambushed by the terrorists, ISPR said
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif addresses supporters upon his arrival from a self-imposed exile in London, ahead of the 2024 Pakistani general election, in Lahore, Pakistan October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
    Nawaz Sharif gets bail in corruption cases
    Sharif was convicted on corruption charges in two cases after his ouster as prime minister in 2017

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron