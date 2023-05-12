Climate-stressed Indian farmers seek to escape debt and suicide

More robust research is needed on the linkage between suicides and climate change in order to better plan ways to make Indian agriculture more climate-resilient, she added.

Ritu Bharadwaj, a principal researcher with the IIED, noted that climate change impacts are "a stress multiplier".

In particular, they are exacerbating economic pressures on farmers through recurring droughts, she said.

While droughts are not a new problem, "climate change has made (them) more intense and more frequent, and it has increased (their) geographical coverage," she said in a phone interview.

More than 250 million people in India, or nearly half of all workers, are employed in agriculture and related sectors, according to India's last census in 2011 - and the vast majority depend entirely on their farm incomes to survive.

New interventions are needed to protect this huge community as the planet warms, said the IIED report, noting that early warning systems and insurance policies can offer protection against extreme weather.

While the Indian government has some support programmes in place for farmers, including crop insurance and a rural job guarantee scheme, those suffer from poor budgeting and patchy implementation, said campaigners for farmers' rights.

DEBTS PILE UP

For farmers like Bheda, a bad harvest spells doom.

In the last four years, he has accrued loans amounting to 4 million rupees ($48,911) from local moneylenders and banks to tide him over crop losses, buy expensive fodder for his cows and pay off other debts.

"We depend only on farming, we have no other income source - and I don't have any other skill either," said Bheda, speaking from Sikar district in Rajasthan state.

Last year, he lost millet and peanuts to a poor monsoon and mustard to a cold wave.

"I take one loan to repay another. If I don't do that, the bank will take away my land," he said.

India still does not map "the hazard, risks and vulnerabilities" affecting farmers at "a hyper-granular level", said Abinash Mohanty, division head for climate change and sustainability at IPE Global, an international development organisation.

This limits understanding of the real impacts of climate change on people, he added.

In recent years, environmental groups have equipped some farm communities with weather information and alerts via text message, as well as resilient seeds for climate-smart farming.