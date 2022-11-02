    বাংলা

    Blast in Kabul hits bus carrying Taliban admin. employees, injures seven

    Kabul's police spokesperson says that the explosion was caused by a roadside mine

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Nov 2022, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 2 Nov 2022, 07:21 AM

    A blast hit a bus carrying Taliban administration employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, injuring seven people.

    "Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured," said Khalid Zadran, Kabul's police spokesperson, adding the explosion was caused by a roadside mine.

    It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

    Several attacks have taken place in urban areas in recent months. Last month an attack by gunmen on a vehicle in western Afghanistan, which was claimed by the Islamic State, killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces.

    The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since they took over the country in 2021.

    Though large-scale fighting has ended since foreign forces withdrew over a year ago, the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a damaged suspension bridge after it collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi town in the western state of Gujarat, India, November 1, 2022.
    Guards struggled to control crowd before India bridge collapse
    At least 135 people were killed when the structure, built in 1877, gave way, sending victims plunging into the waters below
    Officials walk at the premises of the Election Commission ahead of the general election scheduled for November, in Kathmandu, Nepal Oct 31, 2022.
    Nepal prepares for national elections amid faltering economy
    Nepal's 30 million population, is grappling with six-year high inflation of over 8%, driven by a surge in global energy and food prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing a contempt of court case, appears at a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan Sept 22, 2022.
    Imran Khan asked military for illegal favours: spy chief
    Pakistan's intelligence chief accused the former prime minister after he upped his criticism of the military, accusing them of plotting his removal
    Members of Taliban sit on a military vehicle during Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan Nov 14, 2021.
    5 die in attack on Taliban vehicle
    The victims were medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces, a defence ministry spokesperson says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher