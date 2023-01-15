Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal

Mountainous Nepal, where at least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in the tourist town of Pokhara, has a history of deadly air crashes.

Here are details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.

JAN 15, 2023

A twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft carrying 72 people, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, crashed in Pokhara, killing at least 40. Authorities said the death toll could rise as the plane had broken into pieces.

MAY 29, 2022

Sixteen Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans died on a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter aircraft that crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on a Sunday morning.

FEB 27, 2019

A helicopter crashed in bad weather in eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the tourism minister.

MAR 12, 2018

Fifty-one of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airliner died when it crashed in cloudy weather as it came in to land at the Nepalese capital's hill-ringed airport.