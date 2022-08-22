Pakistan police charge ex-PM Imran Khan under terrorism act

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under the anti-terror law over his 'provocative comments' at a rally in Islamabad.

Khan, who has been in the spotlight for his outspoken criticism of the country's government and army, is accused of threatening the police, judiciary, and other state institutions in his speech.

Tensions ran high on Sunday as Khan's supporters gathered outside his house and vowed to 'take over' after police announced the charges, the BBC reports.

The investigation comes against the backdrop of the cricketer-turned-politician's claims that the police and judiciary had detained and tortured his close aide.

Khan has been making fiery speeches to gatherings across the South Asian nation as he pushes for new elections after being ousted from power in April through a parliamentary vote.