    বাংলা

    Pakistan police charge ex-PM Imran Khan under terrorism act

    The cricketer-turned-politician is accused of threatening the police, judiciary and other state institutions at an Islamabad rally

    News Desk
    Published : 22 August 2022, 04:39 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 04:39 AM

    Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under the anti-terror law over his 'provocative comments' at a rally in Islamabad.

    Khan, who has been in the spotlight for his outspoken criticism of the country's government and army, is accused of threatening the police, judiciary, and other state institutions in his speech.

    Tensions ran high on Sunday as Khan's supporters gathered outside his house and vowed to 'take over' after police announced the charges, the BBC reports.

    The investigation comes against the backdrop of the cricketer-turned-politician's claims that the police and judiciary had detained and tortured his close aide.

    Khan has been making fiery speeches to gatherings across the South Asian nation as he pushes for new elections after being ousted from power in April through a parliamentary vote.

    After the rally in Islamabad, he accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube to deny live access to his speech, Reuters reports.

    The Youtube blocking accusation followed a ban on Saturday by the electronic media regulator on the live broadcast of Khan's speeches, citing what it called his "hate speech" against state institutions.

    "Imported government blocked YouTube midway through my speech," Khan said on Twitter.

    A spokesman for internet regulator the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Reuters could not immediately reach Khan to seek comment.

    'PROVOCATIVE STATEMENTS'

    Khan's speeches were "prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and likely to disturb public peace and tranquility", the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said in a statement on Saturday.

    It accused Khan of "continuously ... levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions".

    It prohibited live broadcasts of his speeches by news channels, with immediate effect, but made an exception for recorded speech.

    Pakistan's government, police and its powerful army have been among the targets of Khan's remarks.

    Soon after Saturday's television ban, Khan's party vowed to go live on "500+ YouTube and Facebook channels".

    However, many Pakistani users of social media reported problems in accessing YouTube on Sunday, just as Khan was about to address a gathering in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

    In those comments, Khan said he was being censored for not accepting the current coalition government, which had voted him out of power.

    The television ban came a day after Khan's threats to Islamabad's police chief and a female judge over what he called the arrest and alleged torture of a close aide who faces sedition charges for urging the military's lower ranks to defy the orders of the superiors.

    RELATED STORIES
    US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban
    US commits to Afghan asset talks
    As UN warned nearly half the country's people face 'acute hunger', the decision to press ahead with talks shows growing concerns in Washington over a humanitarian crisis
    Nine soldiers die as truck plunges into ravine in Pakistani Kashmir
    9 Pakistani soldiers die as truck plunges into ravine in Kashmir
    Authorities say the truck fell 500 feet down the ravine near Shujaabad at about 4 am on Sunday
    Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with sharia
    Sharia will be followed on foreign engagement: Taliban leader
    The supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group makes the remark while addressing a gathering of around 3,000 tribal leaders, officials and religious scholars in Kandahar
    Sri Lanka's ruling party asks new president to help with ex-leader Rajapaksa's return
    Sri Lanka president asked to help with Rajapaksa's return
    The country’s ruling party asks the new president to provide security and other assistance for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia last month

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher