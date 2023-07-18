IMF urges Pakistan to continue monetary policy tightening cycle

Pakistan must continue its monetary tightening cycle, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a staff report on Tuesday, a week after the lender approved a new bailout arrangement and less than two weeks before the country's central bank holds its next policy meeting.

"The recent policy rate hike is welcome, but the tightening cycle should continue if needed to reduce inflation and facilitate external rebalancing," the staff report said.

Pakistan's central bank held an emergency meeting last month, a day after the country revised its budget for the fiscal year, in line with the demands of IMF to secure a stalled tranche from the now expired Extended Fund Facility (EFF). Instead, Pakistan was able to get a $3 billion lifeline in the form of a standby arrangement.