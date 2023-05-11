The South Asian nation of 220 million people is running out of dollars, inflation is running at over 36 percent and an expected IMF bailout has been delayed by months
Pakistan's top court on Thursday ordered the anti-graft agency to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported.
Khan's arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.