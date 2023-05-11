    বাংলা

    Pakistan top court orders Imran Khan's release: Geo TV

    The army has warned Khan's supporters it will respond firmly if there are further attacks on its assets

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 12:09 PM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 12:09 PM

    Pakistan's top court on Thursday ordered the anti-graft agency to release former Prime Minister Imran Khan from its custody, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

    Khan's arrest on Tuesday in a land fraud case sparked deadly and widespread protests across the South Asian country, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at a police vehicle during a protest after Khan's arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9, 2023.
    Imran Khan's arrest adds to Pakistan's challenges
    The South Asian nation of 220 million people is running out of dollars, inflation is running at over 36 percent and an expected IMF bailout has been delayed by months
    Pakistan's Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks with the media after the proceedings at the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan April 4, 2022.
    Pakistan arrests ex-PM Khan's party leaders
    Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Imran Khan's cabinet during his four year premiership, was arrested overnight
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan calls in army to stop violence
    Protests turn deadly as Imran Khan’s supporters attack army installations after his arrest and indictment on corruption charges
    A view of the main entrance of Police Lines, where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being kept after his arrest, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023.
    Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence
    The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire