    বাংলা

    Taliban ban women from parks, morality ministry says

    A Taliban spokesman said they took the decision as women didn't follow dress code as strictly as they demanded

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 09:54 AM

     Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban's morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits.

    Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, made the comments in an interview with local media and, when asked about the restrictions, referred to audio of the interview.

    "For the last 14 or 15 months we were trying to provide an environment according to Sharia (Islamic law) and our culture for women to go to the parks," he said.

    "Unfortunately, the owners of parks didn't co-operate with us very well, and also the women didn't observe hijab as was suggested. For now, the decision has been taken that they are banned," he said, referring to the group's interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

    Almost all women in Afghanistan wear a head scarf, or hijab, in public. However, the Taliban have said women should wear long flowing clothes that cover their bodies and also cover their faces, such as the all-enveloping burqa. Some women in Kabul and other urban centres do not cover their faces in public and others wear a surgical face mask.

    Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women's rights, including a U-turn on signals they would open girls' high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.

    It was not clear how long the park restrictions would last and whether they would be extended across Afghanistan.

    Park operators in western Herat and northern Balkh and Badkahshan provinces said they had not been asked to stop women entering yet.

    Some women in those provinces said they were watching the restrictions in Kabul closely and were worried they might be applied in other provinces.

    "Here they haven't restricted women and girls yet but you will never know when they change their minds," said a woman in Badakhshan who asked to remain anonymous.

    The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.

    RELATED STORIES
    A man and students ride on a motorcycle on a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan August 10, 2022.
    Pakistan at COP27 demands climate aid, says 'dystopia' already here
    The country's climate minister demands emergency cash, saying they are struggling to recover from climate-fueled flooding that caused more than $30 billion in economic losses
    Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, gestures as he addresses members of the media, after Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a petition to disqualify him from parliament for not declaring assets, outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan Dec 15, 2017.
    Pakistan's Khan relaunches political march
    The former premier says he will join protest near Islamabad in some days
    At least 10 people, including a Bangladeshi national, have died in a fire at a garage in Male, the capital city of the Maldives. Photo: Avas Online
    Bangladeshi among 10 dead in Maldives fire
    Nine Indian nationals and a Bangladeshi national died after a fire in Male, the capital of the archipelago
    People walk in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara
    Women stopped from entering parks in Afghan capital
    Since taking over Afghanistan last year, the Islamist Taliban have said women should not leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher