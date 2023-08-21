Who are the Pakistani Islamists vowing 'death to blasphemers'?

Following are some facts about the group:

- The main focus of the TLP, or the movement of the Prophet's followers, is to protect Pakistan's harsh blasphemy laws. It has been involved supporting and carrying out vigilante violence action against those accused of blasphemy.

- The group, whose rallying cry is "death to blasphemers", belongs to the Barelvi Sunni sect of Islam, which is followed by a majority of Pakistan's 241 million people.

- It came to the fore in 2015 in a protest campaign to demand the release of Mumtaz Qadri, a police guard who assassinated Punjab province's governor, Salman Taseer, in 2011 over his calls to reform blasphemy legislation.

- Qadri was sentenced to death and executed in 2016. The TLP announced its entry into electoral politics at his funeral, attended by tens of thousands of people.

- The TLP won more than two million votes to emerge as the fifth largest party in a 2018 election.

- Its founder, fiery cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, died of a heart attack in 2020. Tens of thousands of devotees from across Pakistan attended his funeral. His son, Saad Rizvi, now leads the party.