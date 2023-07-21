Audit fails to win US backing for release of Afghan central bank funds

A US-funded audit of Afghanistan's Taliban-run central bank has failed to win Washington's backing for a return of bank assets from a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund, said two US officials and a former US official, a move that would help ease the country's financial crisis.

The audit has not changed the US Treasury's view that the bank must make reforms before the department will support disbursements from the Afghan Fund to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB, as the central bank is known, said a US Treasury official on condition of anonymity.

The Swiss-based Afghan Fund was set up last year with half of about $7 billion in central bank funds that were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in August 2021 after the Taliban took control of the country as the last foreign forces withdrew following two decades of war.

DAB must show that it is free "from political influence and interference," said the Treasury official, referring to the need for professional bankers to replace the three Taliban officials who oversee the bank and are under US and UN sanctions.

It also must prove that it has "adequate" controls against money-laundering and terrorism financing and install a "reputable" independent monitor, said the Treasury official.

"Our assessment of DAB remains unchanged,” said one of the US officials. The two officials and the former US official, who has knowledge of the US position, spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the matter.

A Taliban administration spokesman and a spokesperson for the Afghan central bank did not respond to request for comment.