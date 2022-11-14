Sri Lanka announces budget aimed at clinching IMF deal, sees recovery by end-2023

The crisis-hit Sri Lankan economy can turnaround by end of 2023 if budget policies, which are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in the budget speech on Monday.

IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilise the economy, Wickremesinghe, who is also the country's finance minister, told parliament, delivering the first annual budget since he took office in July.

The budget is likely to include specific measures aimed at reducing the government's deficit and persuading the International Monetary Fund to provide a desperately needed bailout package.