India's outsourcing giants cut hiring; disheartening for economy, students

RECESSION FEARS

IT firms, which count global heavyweights such as Apple, Citigroup and American Express among its clients, went on a hiring binge during the pandemic that fuelled a digital services boom.

However, things changed this year as recession fears gripped the world and the collapse of three US regional banks and the forced sale of Europe's Credit Suisse to UBS left the global financial industry shaken, making IT clients across sectors cut spending.

"The post-pandemic phase saw companies ramping up production to meet new demands in the market, leading to a growth in hiring across IT companies. This boom, however, soon fizzled out in the face of the global economic crisis and a looming recession," said Sachin Alug, the CEO of staffing firm NLB Services.

NLB sees a 20-25% drop in IT employee additions in the first half of the current financial year, while TeamLease Digital expects a 40% decrease for the entire year.

Jobs portal Naukri.com's parent Info Edge flagged in May that its recruitment business was seeing "cautious" spending by IT customers.

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services said this month it had "recalibrated" its hiring after a drop in attrition. It added 22,600 people in the last financial year, taking its overall headcount to 614,795.

Infosys, another IT giant, warned in April its annual revenue growth would hit a six-year low and refrained from its usual practice of setting a target of fresh hires at the start of the financial year.

"We have a lot of bench with us. They are ready to move into production projects," Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said at the time.

Nasscom declined comment on the hiring slowdown.

DOOM AND GLOOM

The dismal outlook is worrying many students as the IT sector typically absorbs 20-25% of the 1.5 million engineers who graduate every year in India and was a rare bright spot during the pandemic, when most other industries put hiring on ice.

"Normally, on-campus hiring is easier than off-campus. This year, that kind of flipped," said Gautam, an engineering student in Punjab state, who declined to be identified further. "Some people had their internship revoked or full-time (job offers) revoked too due to cost-cutting."

He said some of his classmates have decided to study further as they have lost hope of finding a job.

IT firms such as LTIMindtree and Wipro have been accused by an employee's union of trying to cut costs by deferring joining dates and slashing starting salaries.

That has "surely left applicants concerned about future prospects", said staffing firm Xpheno's co-founder Kamal Karanth, who highlighted how current hiring activity was "under a third of what was recorded in the buoyant peak".

LTIMindtree did not respond to a request for comment.

Wipro did not directly address the accusations but said the environment was different from a year ago.

"The race to hire ahead of demand has been replaced by a more measured approach in light of the declining attrition rates and the ongoing economic uncertainty," it said.