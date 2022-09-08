Villagers near Pakistan's largest lake flee homes as 12 more die in floods

The World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.

People in many parts of the country are still struggling with basic necessities weeks after the crisis began.

In the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, locals said conditions were poor, with government aid sporadic.

"The water wells are filled with floodwaters and are no longer drinkable," said 62-year-old Moeenullah Khan, from Sar-e-Daryab, a flood affected town.

"The water standing in the streets and fields is allowing mosquitoes to breed, and almost every second person is suffering from dengue fever, throat, eye and skin infections or diarrhoea."

Dr Nek Dad Afridi, a top local health official, said the provincial government was fully aware of the health issues of the people in flood-affected areas, and is working with their partners to provide the best available services to them.

The United Nations has called for $160 million in aid, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres will tour affected areas and meet senior officials during a two-day visit set to begin on Friday.

"The secretary-general's visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calamity and the resulting loss of life and widespread devastation," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.