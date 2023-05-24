Indian labs to give 'top priority' to tests on cough syrup exports: regulator

India's government laboratories should give "top priority" to testing cough syrup for export, the drug regulator said on Wednesday, after the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan were linked to the medicines.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's directive also said laboratories should issue test reports immediately, or as early as possible, after analysing manufacturer samples.

India made tests for cough syrup exports mandatory earlier this week after the World Health Organization (WHO) found toxins in cough syrups made by three Indian companies.