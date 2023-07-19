    বাংলা

    At least 16 killed by suspected electrocution in north Indian state

    The deceased include a police officer and three personnel from the Home Guard

    Reuters
    Published : 19 July 2023, 10:04 AM
    Updated : 19 July 2023, 10:04 AM

    At least 16 people were killed and another six injured in a suspected case of electrocution in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning, government officials said.

    The incident took place inside a sewage treatment plant established in the Himalayan state's Chamoli district as part of a flagship programme of the federal government that focuses on conserving the river Ganga.

    The deceased include a police officer and three personnel from the Home Guard, officials said, adding that the latter are suspected to have died as they attempted to rescue the police officer.

    A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the incident.

    "How the incident happened will only become clear after detailed inquiry but it seems, on the surface, to have happened due to electrocution," said Himanshu Khurana, the district magistrate of the area.

    RELATED STORIES
    A construction worker watches as waves crash at coastal road construction site along a seafront, during high tide, in Mumbai, India, Jul 6, 2023.
    Torrential rain, floods kill 22 across northern India
    Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, said a senior weather department official
    Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, Jun 7, 2023.
    Police commando, 3 others killed as Manipur violence continues
    More than 100 people have been killed and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the hilly Indian state on May 3
    Indian consulate in the city of San Francisco
    US condemns vandalism at Indian consulate in San Francisco
    There was no major damage nor any injuries in the incident when the Sikh separatists tried to set fire to the consulate on the weekend
    Representational photo
    2 dead in explosion at pharma factory in India
    Several people have been injured in the fire which occurred in a factory of Sahithi Pharma

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan