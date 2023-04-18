UN predicts Afghan economy would contract if aid drops 30%

"This will cause an exchange rate devaluation, another contraction in liquidity, banks and informal credit will face more problems ... inflation will go up and domestic demands will go down, leading to more poverty and less growth," Abdallah Al Dardari, UNDP's Resident Representative for Afghanistan, told Reuters. "The country finds itself in a poverty trap."

Per capita annual incomes could fall to $306 in 2024 - representing a 40% drop since 2020 and placing the country among the poorest in the world.

Afghanistan's humanitarian aid plan is only 5% funded for 2023, with $251 million committed out of $4.6 billion requested.

"We may find ourselves in a larger drop in aid than 30%," said Al Dardari.

If aid continued at $3.7 billion, received last year, the economy was projected to grow 1.3%, making up some ground after plummeting since the Taliban came to power and foreign forces and development aid withdrew in 2021, but still failing to keep pace with more than 2% population growth.