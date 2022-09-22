Sri Lanka set to begin talks to restructure debt of $30bn

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will begin on Friday the tricky task of debt renegotiation with a raft of private and bilateral creditors, including China, India and Japan, to restructure and repay nearly $30 billion that it owes.

WHY THE NEED TO RESTRUCTURE DEBT?

Years of economic mismanagement and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed foreign exchange reserves to record lows in the worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.

Sri Lanka clinched a staff-level deal in September for a $2.9-billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund after its central bank declared a default on some foreign debt in April, saying payment was "challenging and impossible".

But the IMF will only start providing funds after the island nation of 22 million chalks out a sustainable repayment path. That in turn requires negotiation with private creditors and two-way lenders.

The finance ministry and its legal adviser, Clifford Chance, will hold a conference call on Friday with external creditors, to outline the economic woes, debt restructuring plans and the targets set by the IMF.