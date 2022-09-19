    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka to present debt restructuring, IMF bailout plans to creditors

    Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri Lanka in its worst economic crisis

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 02:25 AM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 02:25 AM

    Crisis-hit Sri Lanka will make a presentation to its international creditors on Friday, laying out the full extent of its economic troubles and plans for a debt restructuring and multi-billion dollar International Monetary Fund bailout.

    Years of economic mismanagement combined with the COVID-19 pandemic have left Sri Lanka in its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, causing it to default on its sovereign debt.

    The country's Ministry of Finance said in a statement via legal firm Clifford Chance that an online call on Sept. 23 would be open to all its external creditors and be "an interactive session" in which participants can ask questions.

    Sri Lanka's woes came to a head in July when then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned after violent public protests.

    His replacement Ranil Wickremesinghe has managed to reach a preliminary deal with the IMF that if formalised would provide the country $2.9 billion in loans over four years.

    "Authorities intend to update their external creditors on the most recent macroeconomic developments, the main objectives of the reform package agreed with the IMF ... and the next steps of the debt restructuring process," the statement dated Sept 17 said.

    Debt crisis veterans cite uniquely difficult elements in Sri Lanka.

    The impoverished population that forced Rajapaksa to flee still needs to accept Wickremesinghe, seen by many as of the same political ilk, and who faces a bristling opposition.

    The country's borrowings are so complex that estimates of the total range from $85 billion to well over $100 billion. Perhaps most challenging of all, competing regional powers China, India and Japan must also find common ground on how to reduce debt they are owed by Colombo.

    RELATED STORIES
    Frugal is the new cool for young Chinese as economy falters
    Frugal is the new cool for young Chinese
    The new frugality, amplified by social media influencers touting low-cost lifestyles and sharing money-saving tips, is a threat to the world's second-largest economy
    India economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound
    India economic growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound
    An increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates helped private-sector capital expenditure reach one of its highest levels in the last decade, according to the government
    Lower oil prices defy robust forecasts for global demand
    Lower oil prices defy robust forecasts for global demand
    Oil prices to grow by between 2% and 3% this year and next, according to OPEC and IAEA
    Asian markets weaken as IMF, World Bank flag recession risks
    Asian markets weaken as IMF flag recession risks
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3% on Friday, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild losses

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher