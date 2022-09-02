    বাংলা

    Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring

    G20 finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials meet in Bali

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Sept 2022, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 2 Sept 2022, 05:27 AM

    Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday urged all creditor nations to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, after the crisis-hit South Asian nation reached a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

    "It's important for all creditor nations, including China and India, to gather to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring," Suzuki told a news conference.

    Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on Thursday, as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh sending aid to flood-hit Pakistan
    Bangladesh to send flood aid to Pakistan
    Cataclysmic floods in Pakistan have claimed more than 1,200 lives, one-fourth of them children
    South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north
    South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north
    Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children
    IMF urges creditors of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to work together
    IMF urges Sri Lanka’s creditors to work together
    The International Monetary Fund makes the call after unveiling a preliminary deal for a loan of $2.9 billion for the crisis-hit island nation
    IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for Sri Lanka
    IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9b loan for Sri Lanka
    The debt-laden country has been seeking up to $3b from the IMF in a bid to escape its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher