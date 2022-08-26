    বাংলা

    Dhaka, Delhi finalise MoU on Kushiyara water distribution, but no Teesta headway

    The JRC meeting also finalises mapping the distribution of water from Feni, but India still limits itself to assurances on Teesta

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2022, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 08:28 PM

    Bangladesh has finalised the details of a Memorandum of Understanding of Kushiyara river water distribution with India.

    The countries officially reached an understanding at a meeting of the Joint River Commission in Delhi, a statement from the High Commission of India in Dhaka said on Thursday, but India still limited itself to assurances when the Teesta river issue was raised.

    The foreign ministry of Bangladesh said the country’s delegation requested their Indian counterpart to swiftly sign the Teesta water-sharing deal, which has been stuck for a long time due to the opposition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    The Indian side said they were trying their best for the signing of the deal, according to a foreign ministry statement.

    The meeting also finalised mapping the distribution of water from Feni to Tripura’s Sabroom in light of a 2019 MoU.

    It was the first time a JRC ministerial-level meeting was held between the neigbouring nations in 12 years.

    Zahid Faruk, the state minister for water resources, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, India’s water resources minister, led their delegations in the meeting. The meeting also discussed exchange of information on floods, preventing river pollution and preserving river banks, among other matters. The MoU might be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India, according to foreign ministry officials.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan court extends former premier Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges
    Pakistan court extends Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges
    The recently deposed prime minister was accused by police of making a threat when he spoke about law enforcers torturing an aide who faces sedition charges for urging the military to back Khan
    Afghan women open library to counter growing isolation
    Afghan women open library to counter isolation
    The library, which has 1,000 books including picture books and fiction, has been founded for the girls who cannot go to school and for the women who lost their jobs and 'have nothing to do'
    Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory
    Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territory
    Pakistan demands joint probe as India declares closure of the missile firing incident after dismissing three officers responsible for the accident
    Najib loyalists call for royal pardon as Malaysia's ex-PM begins jail term
    Najib loyalists call for royal pardon
    The request has been made to King Al-Sultan Abdullah a day after the ex-Malaysian PM was jailed for corruption linked to the multi-billion-dollar scandal at a state investment fund

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher