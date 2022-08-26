Dhaka, Delhi finalise MoU on Kushiyara water distribution, but no Teesta headway

Bangladesh has finalised the details of a Memorandum of Understanding of Kushiyara river water distribution with India.

The countries officially reached an understanding at a meeting of the Joint River Commission in Delhi, a statement from the High Commission of India in Dhaka said on Thursday, but India still limited itself to assurances when the Teesta river issue was raised.

The foreign ministry of Bangladesh said the country’s delegation requested their Indian counterpart to swiftly sign the Teesta water-sharing deal, which has been stuck for a long time due to the opposition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.