Militants attack Indian army post in Kashmir; 3 soldiers, 2 attackers die in shootout

Militants attacked an Indian army post in the disputed Kashmir region on Thursday, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout that came amid heightened security ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations.

The attack in the Rajouri area of India's only Muslim majority region took place in the early hours, and the area around the post was cordoned off afterwards as security forces conducted searches, an army official told Reuters.

"Three soldiers were killed and two were injured in the attack. However, troops fired back and killed two militants," the official said, asking not to be named as he was not authorised to speak with the media.