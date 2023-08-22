    বাংলা

    Children stranded in chair lift 900 feet above ground in northern Pakistan

    Six children were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram

    Eight people, including six school children, were trapped in a malfunctioning chair lift in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, and a military helicopter has been dispatched to rescue them.

    The children, who have been stranded since about 6 am local time (0100 GMT), were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of Islamabad.

    "A cable broke in a chair lift service, following which people have been trapped 900 feet (274 metres) above the ground," Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

    It said an army helicopter had been moved to the area for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.

