    Hasina congratulates Modi on successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

    The rover Pragyan has already begun collecting data from the south pole of the moon

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 August 2023, 01:12 PM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 01:12 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a message to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi congratulating him on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

    A statement from the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Thursday said Hasina conveyed her felicitations to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and its scientists for making India the fourth nation globally to land a spacecraft on the moon's surface, and the first to reach the lunar south pole.

    In her message, Hasina also conveyed that Bangladesh rejoices with India on this “momentous occasion and on this historic achievement, which is a matter of immense pride and inspiration to all the South Asian countries in advancing the science and space technology sector”.

    India created history on Wednesday by landing its lunar shuttle at the south pole of the moon where no other spacecraft had landed before. It is a place about which scientists have very little information.

    Chandrayaan-3's robotic Vikram lander touched down on the surface of the Earth's satellite at 6:04pm on Wednesday.

    Several hours after the soft landing, Vikram deployed the rover Pragyan to collect data from the surface of the rocky landscape.

