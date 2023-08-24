Hasina congratulates Modi on successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3

In her message, Hasina also conveyed that Bangladesh rejoices with India on this “momentous occasion and on this historic achievement, which is a matter of immense pride and inspiration to all the South Asian countries in advancing the science and space technology sector”.

India created history on Wednesday by landing its lunar shuttle at the south pole of the moon where no other spacecraft had landed before. It is a place about which scientists have very little information.

Chandrayaan-3's robotic Vikram lander touched down on the surface of the Earth's satellite at 6:04pm on Wednesday.

Several hours after the soft landing, Vikram deployed the rover Pragyan to collect data from the surface of the rocky landscape.