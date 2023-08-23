'The fear is not going away': Christians in Pakistan afraid to return home

Provincial and federal authorities have pledged financial help for the Christian community, which forms less than 2% of Pakistan's population of 241 million, many of whom live in poverty, to help pick up their lives.

Caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited the area on Monday, announcing relief for affected families, calling the attack an atrocity and promising Pakistan's minority religious communities that the government would protect them.

But community members and advocates say the trauma and fear will be tough to heal and their safety is not assured. Many are afraid to return home but, still in shock, do not know where to rebuild their lives.

"Everyone is focusing on giving them food, giving them shelter, but what they are feeling, how they are broken from the inside, how they will accept that they are equal citizens, this is the (important) thing," said Naseem Anthony, a member of a rights group, Awam.

"There is very serious concern from the civil society side about the psychological damage," added Anthony, speaking outside a gathering of civil society organisations held near a salmon-pink church, its insides blackened with soot.

A few streets away about 240 people live in the makeshift shelter in the school along with Kanwal's family.

String and wood cots have been set up among classroom walls still plastered with charts showing the alphabet and how to count.

Many here spent the first few days after the attack living outside, in fields and roads in sweltering heat.

They described feelings of depression and anxiety, a fear of open spaces, trouble sleeping and frequent outbursts of weeping when they recall Wednesday's events.

"Most of the people from the Christian colony in Jaranwala are afraid of returning home because of the unrest and uncertainty about their protections," said community leader Akmal Bhatti.