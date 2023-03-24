    বাংলা

    Pakistan's new fuel pricing scheme needs to be agreed before IMF deal

    A loan agreement between Pakistan and the IMF will be signed once a few remaining points, including a proposed fuel pricing scheme, are settled, an official confirms

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 06:49 AM

    A long-awaited loan agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be signed once a few remaining points, including a proposed fuel pricing scheme, are settled, an IMF official confirmed on Friday.

    Pakistan and the IMF have been negotiating since early February on an agreement that would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped, nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

    The latest issue is a plan, announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, to charge affluent consumers more for fuel, with the money raised used to subsidise prices for the poor, who have been hit hard by inflation, which in February was at its highest in 50 years.

    Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik told Reuters on Thursday that his ministry had been given six weeks to work out the pricing plan.

    But the IMF's resident representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, said the government did not consult the fund about the fuel pricing scheme.

    Ruiz, in a message to Reuters, confirmed a media report that a staff level agreement would be signed once a few remaining points, including the fuel scheme were settled.

    The petroleum and finance ministries did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

    With enough foreign reserves to only cover about four weeks of necessary imports, Pakistan is desperate for the IMF agreement to disperse a $1.1 billion tranche from a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    People wait their turn to get fuel at a petrol station, in Karachi, Pakistan Jun 2, 2022.
    Pakistan drafting fuel pricing scheme despite IMF concerns
    Some economists fear the programme could hinder a crucial International Monetary Fund pay out needed to prevent economic collapse
    A trader counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan Jan 25, 2023. REUTERS
    Pakistan has to give assurance on financing BOP gap: IMF
    The country is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul 16, 2019
    Pakistan 'very close' to signing IMF agreement: finmin
    An agreement would release $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped South Asian economy
    FILE PHOTO: People wait for their turn to get fuel at a petrol station in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jan 30, 2023.
    Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters
    Economists say the latest measures, which include higher taxes and fuel costs, are hurting educated professionals and many are cutting down on necessities to make ends meet

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain