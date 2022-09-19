Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.

The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer said.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.