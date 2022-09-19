    বাংলা

    Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

    The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact and will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead of an anti-terrorism court, according to Khan's lawyer

    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 10:33 AM
    A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.

    The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer said.

    The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

    "The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.

    Islamabad police brought up the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.

    Khan subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

