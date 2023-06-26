Pakistan's army has sacked three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, for failing to avert violent clashes that erupted across the country last month in response to former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest, the army's spokesperson said on Monday.

At least 102 people are being tried in military courts in relation to the violence, Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a press conference in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Chaudhry declined to name the senior officers who had been fired.