Protests, court appeals as Nepal's TikTokers decry government ban on app

Nepali TikTok creator Manjita Manandhar was caught off guard when the Himalayan nation banned the popular social media platform last week for disturbing "social harmony and goodwill".

"I was shocked as the decision came suddenly," said Manandhar, who earns about $1,500 a month by making content for restaurants, hotels and brands, and posting them on the app.

"Business has halved since the ban and the income from other social platforms like Instagram and YouTube is not enough to support this loss," she said. The 26-year-old splits her income with a videographer and a manager, who oversees communication with clients.

Nepal's centre-left coalition government is the latest to ban the app. TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance, and several countries have raised concerns over its proximity to the Chinese government and hold over user data across the world.