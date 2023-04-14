    বাংলা

    UAE confirms to IMF support of $1bn to Pakistan

    The commitment is one of the requirements that the fund has said it needs to move ahead on a months-long delayed bailout package to shore up the country's struggling economy

    Published : 14 April 2023, 07:06 AM
    The United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the International Monetary Fund that it will provide support of $1 billion to Pakistan, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.

    "State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities," Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Twitter.

    The IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the previous day the fund was also in talks with friendly countries of Pakistan to provide financial assurances so it can complete the programme.

    Saudi Arabia last week had also told the IMF it will provide $2 billion in financing to Pakistan.

    Pakistan has less than a month's worth of foreign exchange reserves and is awaiting a bailout package of $1.1 billion from

    the IMF that has been delayed since November over issues related

    to fiscal policy adjustments. The fund has also said it needs assurances that the balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June.

