Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Ramadan, which began this week, is likely to add to price pressures in Muslim-majority Pakistan. Analysts predict inflation to rise to at least 35% a month in March and April.

During the holy month, Muslims traditionally break their daylong fast with special foods and at large family gatherings, culminating in the Eid al-Fitr festivities. This year, for many people, Ramadan means more belt tightening.

"We're cutting down on the number of meals and the food," said Ahmed, a senior manager at a multinational company who declined to give his family name because he was worried about possible backlash from his employer. "It will be more difficult to buy sweets and gifts for Eid, which is a break from our family tradition."

The economic turmoil is driving some professionals out of the country. Khaliq, a doctor who also didn't want to be give his full name because he was embarrassed by his financial situation, said he and his wife, who is also a doctor, work as much as they can to save up for exams to qualify them to work in Britain.

"We think twice about eating out or using the car," he said, adding that the weakening rupee was making the cost of their exam, which is in British pounds, higher by the day. "We plan to pass the exams and move out ASAP."