Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft

The Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of four people in front of spectators in a football stadium in Afghanistan’s Kandahar, Shabnam Nasimi, former policy advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for Refugees in the UK, said.
"People are being lashed, amputated & executed in Afghanistan, without fair trial and due process. This is a human rights violation," she tweeted on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Taliban publicly flogged nine people convicted of robbery and “sodomy” in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar, Indian new agency ANI reported, citing a tweet from Afghanistan broadcaster Tolo News.
Local authorities and Kandahar residents watched as the lashings were carried out. The spokesman for the provincial governor, Haji Zaid, said the convicts were lashed 35-39 times.
Despite international condemnation, the Taliban has resumed the flogging and the public execution of criminals following a decree by the hard-liners' supreme leader.