UN aid chief raises women's rights concerns with Taliban in Afghan capital

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths raised the issue of women's education and work and how this affected the UN's operations, according to a ministry of foreign affairs statement.

Speaking generally about Griffiths's visit to Afghanistan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Griffiths would engage the Taliban administration "with the same message that we've been delivering since the beginning on the need to to rollback the policies that were put in place" on women.

He said Griffiths would "underscore the message that humanitarian aid cannot be delivered without women."