Indian opposition decries new schoolbook's omission of Hindu rage at Mahatma Gandhi

"The committee noted that when schools reopened after COVID-19, there was an increased burden on students and to reduce that, these changes were recommended on the basis that even if this content was dropped, there would be no learning loss to students", Dinesh Prasad Saklani said.

The Congress party, which ruled the country for decades before being trounced in the last two general elections by Modi's party, called the changes an attempt to rewrite history.

"You can change the truth in books but you cannot change the history of the country," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a video statement on Twitter.

Lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the opposition All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said he also objected to NCERT trying to "whitewash" the past.

The BJP's national spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, said there was no attempt to erase history but to counter biases.

"It is not rewriting history. The Congress and some historians had a biased approach on some issues... academicians felt there was a need to upgrade (the text)".