    বাংলা

    Indian opposition decries new schoolbook's omission of Hindu rage at Mahatma Gandhi

    The BJP's national spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, says there is no attempt to erase history but to counter biases

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 05:59 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 05:59 PM

    Indian opposition parties on Wednesday condemned the removal from some schoolbooks of references to how independence hero Mahatma Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity angered some Hindu extremists and led to his assassination.

    The new edition of a political science book for 17-18 year olds, published by the autonomous National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), also removed a reference to a year-long ban on the Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 by a Hindu hardliner, Nathuram Godse.

    The RSS is the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    NCERT's director told Reuters the changes had been recommended by an expert committee.

    "The committee noted that when schools reopened after COVID-19, there was an increased burden on students and to reduce that, these changes were recommended on the basis that even if this content was dropped, there would be no learning loss to students", Dinesh Prasad Saklani said.

    The Congress party, which ruled the country for decades before being trounced in the last two general elections by Modi's party, called the changes an attempt to rewrite history.

    "You can change the truth in books but you cannot change the history of the country," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a video statement on Twitter.

    Lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the opposition All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said he also objected to NCERT trying to "whitewash" the past.

    The BJP's national spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, said there was no attempt to erase history but to counter biases.

    "It is not rewriting history. The Congress and some historians had a biased approach on some issues... academicians felt there was a need to upgrade (the text)".

    An RSS spokesperson declined to comment, while the Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

    One of the sentences in a 2020/21 edition of the book, removed in the new edition, was that Gandhi "was convinced that any attempt to make India into a country only for Hindus would destroy India".

    Another removed sentence was that "his steadfast pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists so much that they made several attempts to assassinate Gandhiji," the text read, using an honorific for Gandhi.

    The Indian Express daily first reported the changes on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), gestures as he prays during a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, Jan 3, 2016.
    Powerful Indian Hindu group backs government's opposition to same-sex marriage recognition
    However, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the LGBT community 'should have their own private and social space as they are humans and have the right to live as others'
    Indian lawmakers from various opposition parties wear black as they hold a protest after the opposition Congress party?s leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament, inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, India, Mar 27, 2023.
    Congress lawmakers wear black to protest Rahul Gandhi's dismissal
    Gandhi, 52, lost his parliament seat on Friday, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years in jail
    Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses the crowd at a public rally held during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (Unite India March), in Panipat, India, Jan 6, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in prison for defaming Modi
    In a speech during the 2019 general election, Gandhi referred to the surname Modi and asked how all thieves had the surname
    India's main opposition Congress party’s leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference after he was disqualified as a lawmaker by India's parliament on Friday, at party’s headquarter in New Delhi, India, Mar 25, 2023.
    Rahul Gandhi appeals defamation conviction
    The country’s opposition leader hopes to overturn the defamation conviction that resulted in his expulsion from parliament a year before a general election is due

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain