Sri Lanka central bank holds rates steady; expects inflation to ease

"In arriving at this decision, the board considered the latest model-based projections, which point towards a larger than expected contraction in activity and a faster than expected easing of price pressures," CBSL said in a statement.

The bank said the measures taken by it and the government so far would help contain aggregate demand pressures while an anticipated decline in global commodity prices would pass through to domestic prices.

"Given the dynamic crisis situation, going ahead it will be important to see if these initial signs of stabilisation continue in the positive direction the CBSL foresees, supported by progress on the IMF and debt restructuring negotiations," said Thilina Panduwawala, head of research at Frontier Research.

The central bank said the impact of persistent supply side disruptions, primarily due to shortages of power and energy, and uncertainties associated with socio-political developments are expected to have caused "significant adverse effects" on economic growth in the second quarter.

Tens of thousands of people protesting against the economic crisis forced the ouster of the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in July and he was replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The central bank said growth was likely to remain subdued in the third quarter as well.

Analysts said the economy will undergo a steep contraction this year.