Adani case threatens watchdog’s rising credibility

India’s $3.6 trillion equity market is coming to grips with its minder’s newfound doggedness. In June the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the country’s markets regulator, disciplined two media tycoons for alleged wrongdoing and strengthened disclosure norms for foreign investors. The moves fit Chair Madhabi Puri Buch’s tough reputation. But a probe into the dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani’s infrastructure empire could undermine recent progress.

By barring Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka and founder Subhash Chandra from holding any key positions in a listed company and Eros International Media from the securities market in back-to-back orders, Sebi is signaling its willingness to act against errant company owners. It is also seeking additional disclosures from offshore funds that have invested either more than half of their assets under management in a single group of companies or more than $3 billion in local equities. That’s subtle acknowledgement of the need to pin down who the ultimate beneficial owners of shares are in the wake of the Adani fiasco.