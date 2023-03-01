Sri Lanka to keep rates high to combat inflation, await IMF deal

Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting this week as the crisis-hit country strives to keep a cap on inflation while waiting for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

The island's economy is estimated to have shrunk 9.2% last year as it struggled with the worst financial crisis to befall the country in over seven decades triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised rates by a record 950 basis points last year. But, at its last policy meeting in January, the central bank held the standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate unchanged at 14.50% and 15.50%, respectively.