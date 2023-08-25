India hopes G20 will evolve amicable solution on geopolitical issues

India hopes to convince members of the G20 grouping of nations to find amicable solutions to geopolitical issues, its G20 summit negotiator Amitabh Kant said on Friday, responding to a query on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The conflict has cast a long shadow over global diplomacy since it began in February last year. India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution.

Speaking at a Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, Kant said the group stood for growth but war created "a huge implication in terms of economics", by bringing challenges regarding food, fuel, and fertiliser.