    India hopes G20 will evolve amicable solution on geopolitical issues

    India hopes to forge agreement on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 08:32 AM

    India hopes to convince members of the G20 grouping of nations to find amicable solutions to geopolitical issues, its G20 summit negotiator Amitabh Kant said on Friday, responding to a query on the Russia-Ukraine war.

    The conflict has cast a long shadow over global diplomacy since it began in February last year. India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution.

    Speaking at a Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, Kant said the group stood for growth but war created "a huge implication in terms of economics", by bringing challenges regarding food, fuel, and fertiliser.

    "The war is not our creation," Kant said. "Our challenge is to put developmental issues right in the forefront."

    The G20 summit is set to take place next month.

    During the two-day event, India hopes to forge agreement among members on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies.

