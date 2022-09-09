UN chief Guterres arrives in Pakistan to support flood response

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Friday to support its response to devastating floods and was due to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visit inundated areas on his two-day visit.

Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains, both of which the government has blamed on climate change, have triggered floods that has swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock, and crops, and killed more than 1,391 people.

Huge areas of the country are inundated and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes, while the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted, the government says.