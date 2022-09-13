UN presses Sri Lanka to advance human rights amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka should improve human rights and strengthen institutions to tackle the humanitarian challenges that have sprung from its worst financial crisis in seven decades, a top UN Human Rights official said on Monday.

UN member states and international financial institutions should support Sri Lanka as it tries to assist millions struggling with food, fuel, power and medicine shortages, said Nada Al-Nashif, UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"I encourage the new government to embark on a national dialogue to advance human rights and reconciliation and to carry out the deeper institutional, democratic and security sector reforms needed to restore the independence of key institutions, to combat impunity, to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations, and to tackle the economic crisis," Al-Nashif told the 51st Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.