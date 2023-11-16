Desperate families count the days until 40 Indian men can be freed from Himalayan tunnel

Akash Singh Negi has spent three sleepless nights outside a blocked highway tunnel under construction in the Indian Himalayas, shivering in the cold while waiting for his father to be rescued.

Gabbar Singh Negi is one of 40 men trapped inside since Sunday morning when a portion of the tunnel collapsed and blocked their exit.

Efforts to reach them have made little progress. Rescuers started using a new drilling machine sent in by New Delhi on Thursday.

The plan is to create space for a pipe that can be used by the trapped men to crawl to safety.