India's rapid take-up of electric vehicles prompts rethink about long-term fuel needs

Slowing fuel demand will be quite visible by around 2030 as EV technologies stabilise, compared with an earlier projection of 2040s, an industry source at an India-based refinery said, adding that heavy trucking sector will see changes a little later.

"Refiners are already investing in petrochemical integration to cope with the potential loss in fuel demand," said the source who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Currently, around 90% of Indian petrochemical demand is met by China, he said, so a shift by Indian refiners towards domestic chemical needs could dramatically change supply dynamics.

Indian refiners are investing billions of dollars to raise petrochemical capacity. Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is raising petrochemical capacity at its Panipat refinery by 13% and building new plants linked to its Paradip and Gujarat refineries.

Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, plans to invest 750 billion rupees ($9.38 billion) to expand its chemical business, while Essar Group plans to set up a 400 billion rupee petrochemical complex in east India.

Nayara Energy expects 15-20 new integrated petrochemical plants will start in the next decade.

China currently dominates global EV production and domestic adoption of new energy vehicles is well advanced. The China Passenger Car Association expects sales of new energy cars, mainly EVs, to hit 8.5 million units this year, or 36% of all new sales.

Despite new momentum in India, the question for the country is whether it will be enough to ultimately shake its fossil fuel dependency.

"Limited charging infrastructure, low domestic EV production and high EV battery costs remain some of the key hurdles in maintaining strong EV uptake in the long run," said Dylan Sim, oil market analyst at FGE.

India's progress is modest by global comparisons, however, last year registered EVs tripled to 1.01 million from 2021, most of them two- and three-wheelers.

While EVs make up just 1% of the 3 million cars sold each year, New Delhi wants to grow this to 30% by 2030 and has introduced a range of policies to get there, including tax breaks for consumers.

India's state refiners, which dominate fuel retailers, plan to set up EV charging facilities at more than 22,000 fuel stations and highways by 2024.

The private sector is also providing EV bulls hope.