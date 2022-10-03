Cholera kills at least seven in Haiti as disease returns

Haiti on Sunday said at least seven people have died of cholera in a surprise return of the disease that comes as the nation is paralysed by a gang blockade that has triggered shortages of fuel and clean drinking water.

The disease killed some 10,000 people through a 2010 outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force. The Pan American Health Organization in 2020 said Haiti had gone a year with no confirmed cholera cases.

"According to the information we have, the number of deaths is about 7 to 8," said Health Ministry General Director Laure Adrienduring a press conference, adding that officials were struggling to get information from hospitals.