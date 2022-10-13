Seven killed in unrest in Iran's Kurdish region, rights group says

While many officials have struck an uncompromising tone, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been cited as questioning whether police should be enforcing headscarf-wearing - rare criticism of state efforts to impose the hijab.

Human rights groups have reported more than 200 killed in the crackdown on the protests, which have been particularly intense in Kurdish regions where security forces have put down unrest by the Kurdish minority in the past.

A source in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Iranian Kurdistan, said that riot police were searching houses and arresting dozens of young people, describing the situation as very tense with hundreds of police officers on the city's streets.

"We have information from Baneh and Saqez as well. They have arrested dozens of young people since yesterday, including teenagers," added the source, who declined to be identified because of fears for their safety.

Rights group Hengaw, which reports on Iran's Kurdish regions, said protesters in 10 cities had confronted "security forces' intense violence" on Wednesday night.