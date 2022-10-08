Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teens in the West Bank, health officials say

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian teens in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

One teen, 14, was shot in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank and another was killed in the village of al-Mazra'a al-Gharbiyah near Ramallah, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was conducting routine activity near Qalqilya earlier on Friday when a suspect hurled a Molotov cocktail at its forces, who responded with live fire.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that there were clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the area.