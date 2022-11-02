Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of "big" election win

Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu appeared set to return to power on Wednesday, saying his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority.

"We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel," a smiling Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his Likud party election headquarters. "We are on the brink of a very big victory."

His voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning across the country, Netanyahu vowed to form a "stable, national government," as the crowd interrupted him singing "Bibi, king of Israel."