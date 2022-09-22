Iranian unrest leading up to Mahsa Amini's death in police custody

The death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police has infuriated Iranians who have taken to the streets to protest in at least 50 cities and towns nationwide, with police using force to disperse demonstrations.

Here is a chronology of unrest in Iran, where security forces have staged tough crackdowns to stamp out dissent in the past.

July 1999 - Students angered by a police crackdown demonstrate in several Iranian cities, chanting anti-government slogans.

June 2009 - Hundreds of thousands of people protesting against the disputed re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad clash with police. The opposition says more than 70 people are killed. Officials say the death toll was half that. Thousands, including senior reformers, are detained and several are executed.